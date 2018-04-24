Ricky Wilson has got engaged.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman reportedly popped the question to his partner Grace Zito on a romantic trip to Cornwall, south west England, two weeks ago - and she said yes.

A source said: ''Ricky's decided it's time to put his rock 'n' roll lifestyle behind him and settle down.

''They already have a little one - Reedus, their two-year-old labradoodle - and he thought it was about time he made things official.

''He whisked Grace off on a romantic trip to Cornwall two weeks ago to properly charm her before asking if she would be his wife.''

A spokesperson confirmed the engagement, telling The Sun newspaper: ''They're both very happy.''

The happy couple first met when Grace was the 40-year-old singer's stylist during his time coaching on singing talent show 'The Voice', which he featured on from 2014 to 2016.

The pair got together in 2015, after he and TV producer Lesley Williams split in 2014 after five years together.

Judging by the 'I Predict a Riot' hitmaker's Instagram account, Ricky and Grace enjoy days out with their pet pooch Norman Reedus, and he has found the perfect wedding gown for his significant other.

Just last month, Ricky took to the photo-sharing site to share a picture of a model wearing a Cherry Williams London outfit.

He wrote the caption: ''It's been a great week for @cherrywilliamslondon

If you're thinking about getting married in a dress, then your search is over. #bridal (sic)''

Ricky and Grace welcomed their cute canine companion Norman in April 2016.

He said at the time: ''Overnight my dog was born! He's teeny. Norman Reedus he's called.''