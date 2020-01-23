Ricky Wilson and Tony Blackburn are set to ''debunk pop myths'' on their new podcast.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman and the broadcasting legend have joined forces for the 'Ricky & Tony: Pop Detectives' podcast, which is set to kick off on January 28.

The 'I Predict a Riot' hitmaker and the BBC disc jokey will attempt to solve various ''mysteries'', such as: 'Why did Gene Wilder follow Ricky Wilson on Twitter?'

'Did Billy Bragg and the Manic Street Preachers really fall out over a toilet?', 'Did Debbie Harry nearly get abducted by Ted Bundy?' and, 'Was Avril Lavigne replaced by a lookalike in 2003?'.

The pair will be recording from a takeaway above the Holloway Road, which is full of music history itself; The Libertines once lived in a brothel on the north London street, and it is also home to the venue Nambucca, which hosted early performances from the likes of Florence & The Machine and Marcus Mumford.

The pair have vowed to deliver some ''serious pop journalism'', which ''will leave no stone unturned''.

Blackburn said in a statement: ''Welcome to our agency.

''Ricky and I will be opening soon and solving many important pop mysteries.

''This has been something which has been needed for a long time.

''Rick and I look forward to opening the office soon and getting to work.

''We can't wait to get down to the serious detective work which we were born to do.

''This is a vision we've both had and I hope you'll join us on our journey into serious pop journalism. We will leave no stone unturned, be certain of that.''

Head to anlink.to/popdetectives to listen to the first episode next week.