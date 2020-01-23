Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson is teaming up with broadcasting legend Tony Blackburn for a new pop mystery podcast.
Ricky Wilson and Tony Blackburn are set to ''debunk pop myths'' on their new podcast.
The Kaiser Chiefs frontman and the broadcasting legend have joined forces for the 'Ricky & Tony: Pop Detectives' podcast, which is set to kick off on January 28.
The 'I Predict a Riot' hitmaker and the BBC disc jokey will attempt to solve various ''mysteries'', such as: 'Why did Gene Wilder follow Ricky Wilson on Twitter?'
'Did Billy Bragg and the Manic Street Preachers really fall out over a toilet?', 'Did Debbie Harry nearly get abducted by Ted Bundy?' and, 'Was Avril Lavigne replaced by a lookalike in 2003?'.
The pair will be recording from a takeaway above the Holloway Road, which is full of music history itself; The Libertines once lived in a brothel on the north London street, and it is also home to the venue Nambucca, which hosted early performances from the likes of Florence & The Machine and Marcus Mumford.
The pair have vowed to deliver some ''serious pop journalism'', which ''will leave no stone unturned''.
Blackburn said in a statement: ''Welcome to our agency.
''Ricky and I will be opening soon and solving many important pop mysteries.
''This has been something which has been needed for a long time.
''Rick and I look forward to opening the office soon and getting to work.
''We can't wait to get down to the serious detective work which we were born to do.
''This is a vision we've both had and I hope you'll join us on our journey into serious pop journalism. We will leave no stone unturned, be certain of that.''
Head to anlink.to/popdetectives to listen to the first episode next week.