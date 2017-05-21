Ricky Wilson thinks Kaiser Chiefs ''scared'' fans with their last album 'Stay Together'.

The 'Parachute' hitmaker - also comprised of Simon Rix, Nick 'Peanut' Baines, Andrew White and Vijay Mistry - are currently working hard in the studio working out the the next sound the band will take for their seventh studio LP, although the hunk insists he's going to get hung up on what they do next.

Speaking about their sixth outing, the 39-year-old musician told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't think we picked up new fans with our last album, I think we scared them. We've made six records and they've been different, like, what's the point of making the same record? We just keep doing what we want and we've been afforded the ability to do what we want and we've been doing what we want for the best part of around 15 years now. It's nothing to get stressed about, it's only pop music, it's not like it's life or death.''

And while Ricky doesn't want to give fans an idea of what they'll do next, he says 'Moaning Lisa Smile' rockers Wolf Alice are a big inspiration for him personally.

On their next direction, he added: ''The band rehearsed for five days a few weeks ago, I was only there for two, I couldn't be bothered for any more than that, but the band is making some nice noises. I've no idea where I want to take the sound next, it just happens, the album will sound how it sounds. I'm not going to say we're going in this direction. I am a Wolf Alice fan, I go running every day and I always listen to Wolf Alice.''