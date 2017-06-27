Ricky Martin wants a ''massive'' international wedding.

The 45-year-old singer announced his engagement to Jwan Yosef last year, and the couple are already planning their marital ceremony, which the 'Livin La Vida Loca' hitmaker hopes will take place in his home town of Puerto Rico, as well as a potential second bash to suit his beau's family who are from Syria and Sweden.

Speaking about his special day to E! News, Ricky - who has sons Matteo and Valentino, both eight, - said: ''It's going to be a big event. I want something massive. I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen.

''It's where I'm from, where my family is from. He's from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we're going to do something international. We'll see what happens.''

However, the plans have yet to be set in stone, and Ricky is surprised at how ''complicated'' and ''difficult'' it has been to organise his special day.

He added: ''Everybody is talking about the wedding but nobody is talking about the planning of the wedding because it's so difficult. I didn't know it was so complicated to put together an event like the one we want.''

Meanwhile, Ricky has admitted his life has completely ''changed'' since he became a father.

He said: ''Fatherhood changes everyone's life. I know I'm not the only father that says it but everything I do is based on my kids.

'' Every decision that I make is based on them and my kids are very happy and that means we're doing a good job. I'm very happy. It's beautiful.''

And the vocalist has revealed when his twin sons do not have school they accompany him ''every night'' when he is on tour and performing.

Ricky explained: ''I have them every night. As long as there's no school the next day, they're with me.''