Ricky Martin has shared the first picture of his daughter Lucia.

The 47-year-old singer and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their tot - who was born via surrogate mother - into the world seven months ago, and on Thursday (08.08.19), she made her social media debut in an adorable Instagram snap.

Alongside a picture of Lucia sat on her father Jwan's lap, Ricky wrote: ''La luz de mis ojos #Lucia (sic),'' which in English translates to ''The light of my eyes.''

Jwan, 34, then shared the same image on his Instagram account, where he wrote: ''Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is (sic)''

The 'Livin La Vida Loca' hitmaker announced the birth of Lucia on social media in early January, a few days after she was born on December 24.

At the time, Ricky posted a picture in which he circles his forefinger and thumb around the tiny infant's wrists, and wrote: ''We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. (sic)''

The 'She Bangs' singer - who also has ten-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo, born via a surrogate - then revealed that the whole family had already ''fallen in love'' with the new addition to their brood.

He added: ''It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.

''Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia. (sic)''

Jwan also marked her arrival with his own post, which read: ''We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.''