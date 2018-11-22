Ricky Martin is selling T-shirts designed by his kids to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The 46-year-old singer has created shirts emblazoned with a picture of the country's flag drawn in crayon by his sons - 10-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino - in order to raise money for those displaced by a hurricane in September 2017, which killed an estimated 2,975 people and caused more than $100 billion in damage to property and the power grid.

The 'Livin' la Vida Loca' hitmaker thinks the campaign has been ''so beautiful'', and revealed that it started when his children took in interest in the cause.

He told PEOPLE: ''This campaign has been so beautiful, it started with my kids - they wanted to do something to help.

''So they hand-colored the flags, which became the t-shirt design worn by artists and fans from all over the world.

''Everyone joined together to help our island heal, It's been an incredible collaboration.''

The shirts have been worn by celebrities including Will Smith, Carrie Underwood, Sean Penn and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The musician's efforts don't stop there, as the 'Shake Your Bon Bon' hitmaker also revealed that he wants to give over 100 Puerto Rican families new homes by Christmas, and has already donated $20,000 to his foundation to help him reach his target.

He previously said: ''For an entire year many, many Puerto Rico residents had no power, no electricity.

''Many families lost absolutely everything and my goal is, before Christmas, I want to hand out 100 to 110 keys to houses that we've built and rebuilt.''

The shirts are available to buy until November 30 at www.charitystars.com/ricky