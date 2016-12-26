Enrique Martin was admitted to a medical centre in Puerto Rico with an undisclosed illness just before the holiday weekend (24-25Dec16), and Ricky's brother Eric revealed his dad's condition was "super bad".

Martin Sr. has since shown an improvement, and singer Ricky has expressed his gratitude to his devotees for their messages of support, revealing he is "close" to his father.

The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker has asked the media for privacy as he deals with the family issue.

Ricky had travelled to his native Puerto Rico with his eight-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino, and his new fiance Jwan Yosef to celebrate the festive season with his relatives, reports local paper El Nuevo Dia.