Ricky Martin is ''beyond happy'' following the birth of his daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef.
The 47-year-old singer announced the birth of his newborn with with husband Jwan Yosef via social media, sharing a photo on Instagram in which he circles his forefinger and thumb around the tiny infant's wrists.
In the post's caption, Ricky wrote: ''We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. (sic)''
The 'She Bangs' singer - who also has ten-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo, born via a surrogate - revealed that the whole family has already ''fallen in love'' with the new addition to their brood.
He said: ''It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.
''Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia. (sic)''
The musician loves spending time with his family, and the Puerto Rican singer recently sold T-shirts designed by his kids to help hurricane victims in the country of his birth.
The star created shirts emblazoned with a picture of the country's flag drawn in crayon by his sons in order to raise money for those displaced by a hurricane in September 2017.
He previously said: ''This campaign has been so beautiful, it started with my kids - they wanted to do something to help.
''So they hand-coloured the flags, which became the T-shirt design worn by artists and fans from all over the world.
''Everyone joined together to help our island heal, it's been an incredible collaboration.''
