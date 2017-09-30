Ricky Martin gives his children ''stability''.

The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker doesn't agree with his critics that having his nine-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo on the road with him makes it harder for them to make friends and have a ''normal life''.

He said: ''My life is very simple. My kids are homeschooled. I'm obsessed with our home and I don't want to leave our house. It's a very beautiful home, and we have an amazing life. We're so busy. When I'm not here, I go to do shows around the world. We are still moving around but always heading back home.

''This is good for me and good for my family. And that's what really matters at the end of the day. My kids are amazing; they love martial arts. What is normal? A lot of people say, 'Hey, Rick, your kids need stability.' And I [tell them], 'I am their stability.' If I'm not around, they feel weird and unstable. And when we schedule them two weeks in the same place, they say, 'Dad, okay, where are we going? Let's go, let's get moving.' They were born on the road, and this is our reality and we have the life of a circus family.

''We move from one place to another, and that's how we roll. Everyone says, 'Kids need to hang out with others kids,' and I'm like, 'We have other kids!' This is the United Nations in this house. We see friends in different parts of the world every time we go somewhere. I wish I had my kids' life!''

And the 45-year-old singer - who is engaged to Jwan Yosef - says his number one priority is his family.

He added to Ocean Drive magazine: ''First and foremost I am a father. My role as a father is the one that I'm obsessed with. Every decision I make in my career or in my personal life is based on the well-being of my kids.''