Ricky Martin has landed his own reality show.

Whilst announcing their upcoming programming, VH1 have revealed that the 'Livin La Vida Loca' hitmaker will be getting a television series about his life.

The series - which premieres in June - promises to be a ''revealing, never-been-seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time''.

Meanwhile, Ricky has got a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months as he is busy planning his wedding to his fiancé Jwan Yosef.

He said: ''We're going to elope and then let's see what happens. I always dreamt of a three-day wedding. I don't know what's going to happen! Let's see ...

''A lot is happening at the moment. Right now, we're putting this show together. Maybe when we're done we will go on the road again, but I definitely want a bigger family.''

Ricky is already the father to eight-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino and wants them to travel with him as he thinks it gives them more ''stability''.

He added: ''Everything changes when you become a father. I'm a different person. Every decision I make is based on their well-being, and yes, they travel with me everywhere. We have a tutor, we homeschool them - or we tour school, it's not homeschooling anymore - but I need them with me always.

''A lot of people tell me, 'But Rick, your kids need stability,' and I'm like, 'I am their stability. If I'm not around, they won't feel stable' and that's how it goes. In fact, whenever we spend too much time in one city, they go, 'Dad, what's next? Let's go. We're ready.'''