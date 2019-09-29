Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child together.

The 47-year-old singer and his husband already have twin sons Valentino and Matteo, 11 and daughter Lucia, nine months, together and Ricky announced at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday (28.09.19) that they are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

He said: ''My family's here. Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life.

''And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. Alright! I love big families.''

Ricky made the announcement while he was accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy.

Speaking about Ricky, HRC President Alphonso David said: ''With his unique voice and passionate activism, Ricky Martin has used his international stage to advocate for LGBTQ people around the world.''

Meanwhile, Ricky revealed last year that he wishes he didn't waste so much time in the closet before coming out publicly as gay.

The star announced his sexuality in March 2010 in an emotional post on his official website ending years of speculation about his sexuality.

He said: ''The amount of love I got when I came out was brilliant ... The thing is if I had spent one third of the time that I spent manipulating my sexuality in front of the piano instead, I would be a concert pianist by now. It's not fair and I hope no one has to go through that again.''

Recalling the situation he found himself in, Ricky recalled: ''I had come out to my friends and family. But everyone was like, 'Don't do it in public because that will be the end of your career.' You live with that fear, you've worked so hard to get where you have, but can't be yourself ... And then I came out and it was amazing. A lot of people say, 'Well, if you had come out back then, maybe it would have ruined your career,' but I don't think so.''