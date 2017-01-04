Ricky Harris Snoop Dogg Sherri Shepherd
Late comedian Ricky Harris' all-star send-off on Tuesday (03Jan16) was marred by a funeral home fight.
A bodyguard working for Snoop Dogg had to tackle an unnamed man who charged at the rapper as he waited to view his dead friend's body at the Long Beach memorial in California.
Actress and comedienne Sherri Shepherd was at the funeral when the violence kicked off and the distraught star posted video of her reaction on social media.
"Somebody came in the funeral home and went towards Snoop and Snoop's bodyguard tackled him... and then it was just a big fight," she said. "It is so disrespectful to Ricky Harris. I can't believe this... This is ridiculous."
Ricky died after suffering a reported heart attack on 26 December (16).
Reports suggest police were called to the funeral home but no arrests were made.
Before its last-reel nosedive into bullpucky about a parallel world of the dead, the hip-hop...
Go Back in Time using our Photos archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.
Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.