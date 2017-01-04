A bodyguard working for Snoop Dogg had to tackle an unnamed man who charged at the rapper as he waited to view his dead friend's body at the Long Beach memorial in California.

Actress and comedienne Sherri Shepherd was at the funeral when the violence kicked off and the distraught star posted video of her reaction on social media.

"Somebody came in the funeral home and went towards Snoop and Snoop's bodyguard tackled him... and then it was just a big fight," she said. "It is so disrespectful to Ricky Harris. I can't believe this... This is ridiculous."

Ricky died after suffering a reported heart attack on 26 December (16).

Reports suggest police were called to the funeral home but no arrests were made.