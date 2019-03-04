Ricky Gervais would ''fall apart'' without Jane Fallon.

The 57-year-old actor plays a man trying to cope with the loss of his wife in his new show 'After Life' and admits it made him think what he would do without his partner Jane in his life.

Speaking on Series Linked TV podcast, he said: ''Jane went to Brighton once to visit her mum, and the boiler went and I didn't know how to do it, so I was on the couch under a blanket with the cat listening to internet radio for two nights, because I couldn't get the telly working and it was like, honestly, it was like 'Castaway'. And then when she went away, next time, she left me instructions. She drew a picture of the remotes and what they all did, and I still had to FaceTime her. So I would fall apart without her. I mean, emotionally first. I don't know how I'd cope with it. You don't know, do you?''

Ricky and Jane have been together for 36 years but they don't have any plans to tie the knot or have children.

He shared: ''I don't think there's any point to us getting married. We don't want any more toasters and we never want our families to meet - that would be terrible ... There are loads of reasons why I don't have kids. The world is overpopulated; no one's sitting around going, 'Oh Rick's not going to have kids, we're going to run out.''

Ricky had previously insisted the couple lead a ''very normal life'' and generally manage to avoid too many crazed fans.

He said: ''I live a very normal life ... I live in Hampstead, and on the Upper East Side in New York, and in Beverly Hills when I'm in LA, where they see plenty of famous people. If I land in the sticks then it's probably a bit more hairy. I'd feel vulnerable [on the Tube], but I never liked it anyway.''