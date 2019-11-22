Ricky Gervais wants to make the Golden Globes a ''spectator sport'' for the viewers watching at home.
Ricky Gervais wants to make the Golden Globes a ''spectator sport''.
The 58-year-old British comedian will take the reins of the ceremony for the fifth time on 5 January next year, and though his jibes at the star-studded audience caused a stir when he previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016, he's more interested in making the show interesting viewing for those watching on TV than the people in attendance at the event.
He said: ''The first time I did it I thought, 'Shall I do it for the 200 egos in the room or for the 200 million watching at home?'
''It's no contest, and I try and make it a spectator sport.''
However, the 'After Life' star insisted he never takes his jokes too far and is aware of what he can get away with saying without getting into trouble.
He added in an interview with TV talk show host Graham Norton: ''I never do anything that terrible as it's on network television, but I do have to show my script to a lawyer at the last minute.
''They don't change anything because I know the law and what I can get away with.
''I've never libelled anyone, and I've never had a complaint upheld!
''People asked me why I go to so much trouble to offend people and I said, 'It's no trouble. It's easy!' ''
After his fourth stint at the helm of the ceremony, Ricky vowed not to host ever again and he insists he ''means it'' once again when he says the fifth time will be his last.
He said: ''I meant it then and I mean it now. If I say I am never going to do it again I can say anything, and I'm not scared of losing my job!''
The full interview with Ricky airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (22.11.19) night on BBC One.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...