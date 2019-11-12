Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes for a record fifth time on January 5, 2020.
The 58-year-old British comedian has vowed that next year's ceremony, which will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2020, will be his last time helming proceedings, after previous turns in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2016, and he has promised he will go out with a bang.
He said: ''Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse.
''But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening.''
The 'David Brent: Life on the Road' star will take over the responsibilities from last year's co-hosts 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andy Samberg and 'Killing Eve' actress Sandra Oh.
The prestigious ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, and CEO, Mike Mahan, teased: ''In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It's going to be a great night.''
Mahan was seemingly referring to the Oscars - who decided to go host-less for the first time in 30 years this year, after original host Kevin Hart was caught up in controversy surrounding past homophobic slurs which were discovered on Twitter.
This year, Tom Hanks is set to receive the Globes' Cecil B. deMille Award, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the TV Lifetime Achievement Award.
Gervais has previously caused outrage with his jokes about the Hollywood stars in attendance at the Golden Globes, and he insists he ridicules the A-listers because too many awards shows are tedious and self-indulgent.
He said: ''I've never watched an awards show I wasn't presenting. They're all tedious. It's not a spectator sport, seeing everyone hug and tell each other how wonderful they are.''
There is always a huge clamour for Gervais to host the Oscars but he is adamant he wouldn't helm Hollywood's biggest night unless he was given the freedom to make any jokes he wanted like does at the Globes.
He said: ''I'd do it if they said I could do what I wanted, which is the same as I did at the Golden Globes.
''But they'd never ask because they take it too seriously. Nobody really cares - nobody really cares about films - but they would never let me bring the tone down.''
