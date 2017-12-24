British comedian Ricky Gervais has admitted he's been drunk ''every day'' since he turned 18.
The 56-year-old comedian admitted he loves drinking and confessed that there hasn't been a single day since turning 18 that's not seen him enjoy at least some alcohol.
He shared: ''I was sober for 18 years - the first 18 years of my
life.
''And I have been drunk every day since. There has not been a day when I haven't had a drink.''
The British star has endured some embarrassing moments on account of his love of drinking, including one time when it caused him to soil his own bed.
But that hasn't discouraged Ricky from enjoying a tipple.
He told the Star on Sunday newspaper: ''I got fat for 15 years from 30 to 45, then I started to get fit.
''I didn't want to give up any food or drink so I worked out. Now, because I am old, weak and my bones hurt, I cannot work out hard enough to burn off the calories I eat at night.''
Earlier this year, Ricky revealed he will never have children because it's ''too much responsibility'' to be a parent.
The comedian has been in a relationship with author Jane Fallon since 1984, but he admitted they don't have any ambition to have kids of their own.
The 'Muppets Most Wanted' star was grilled about his lack of children on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and he answered: ''There's loads of reasons why I don't love kids. The world is overpopulated ... It's too much responsibility.''
Jokingly, he also said: ''No one is sitting around going, 'Oh Ricky is not having kids, we're going to run out.' There's loads!''
