Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over.

The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's (05.01.20) glitzy ceremony in Beverley Hills, California, and while he was delighted with the reaction he's looking forward to returning to his ''real job''.

Taking to social media, he tweeted: ''Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me.

''I had a blast but thank f**k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War (sic)''

The 58-year-old star fronted the ceremony for a fifth time over the weekend and mocked the star studded audience as he insisted he had ''never cared'' about the event so wasn't too worried about offending people.

He said: ''You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking. I never did. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either -- fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets -- hello?

''Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they've no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon and there's no sequel, so remember that.''

He went onto poke fun at the college admissions scandal - which saw actress Felicity Huffman jailed - as well as disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

And after further jibes at 'Cats', Leonardo DiCaprio's love life and Martin Scorsese's height, Ricky took a swipe at ''woke'' celebrities for being hypocritical and warned them not to speak for too long on stage.

He said: ''Apple roared into the TV game with 'The Morning Show', a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.

''Well, you say you're woke but the companies you work for in China -- unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?

''So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.

''So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f**k off, OK?''