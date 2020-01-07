Comedian Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards ceremony is over, so he can focus on is ''real job''.
Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over.
The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's (05.01.20) glitzy ceremony in Beverley Hills, California, and while he was delighted with the reaction he's looking forward to returning to his ''real job''.
Taking to social media, he tweeted: ''Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me.
''I had a blast but thank f**k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War (sic)''
The 58-year-old star fronted the ceremony for a fifth time over the weekend and mocked the star studded audience as he insisted he had ''never cared'' about the event so wasn't too worried about offending people.
He said: ''You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking. I never did. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either -- fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets -- hello?
''Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they've no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon and there's no sequel, so remember that.''
He went onto poke fun at the college admissions scandal - which saw actress Felicity Huffman jailed - as well as disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
And after further jibes at 'Cats', Leonardo DiCaprio's love life and Martin Scorsese's height, Ricky took a swipe at ''woke'' celebrities for being hypocritical and warned them not to speak for too long on stage.
He said: ''Apple roared into the TV game with 'The Morning Show', a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.
''Well, you say you're woke but the companies you work for in China -- unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?
''So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.
''So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f**k off, OK?''
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...