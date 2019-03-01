Ricky Gervais doesn't think he'd be trusted enough to host the Oscars because he'd only take the job on his ''terms''.
Ricky Gervais doesn't think he'd be trusted enough to host the Oscars.
The 57-year-old comic - who fronted the Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 - would only present the Academy Awards on his own ''terms'', which would mean he'd happily say ''terrible things'' about the star-studded audience and landing such a high-profile gig is likely to make him ''more honest and braver'' than play it safe.
Asked if he's ever been asked to host the ceremony, he said: ''I don't think they ever would. Not on my terms anyway, and I don't think they'd trust me, because I've said many times I would do it, but I would say what I want.
''I would do the same as I did at the Golden Globes and there's no way the Oscars would allow that. They know I'd say that.
''Would I do it and be lovely like Billy Crystal? Not in a million years. Would I lie to them to get on there and say terrible things? No, I'd be honest, I'd say, I'm gonna say terrible things.
''Might I change and become all mellow and say nice things? Um, maybe. I doubt it though. I want to get more honest and braver if anything.''
Ricky has been in a relationship with novelist Jane Fallon for 37 years and thinks the key to their long-lasting romance is mutual respect and enjoying one another's company.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''It's respect, lots of things in common, enjoying each other's company more than anyone else's in the world, knowing how lucky you are.''
And the 'After Life' star insisted they lead a very quiet life together and only break their routine if a ''really big thing'' comes along.
He said: ''I get home, work out, have a bath, downstairs, six o'clock, pop, cooking, drinking, Scandi noir box sets, that's it. There has to be a really big thing to compete with that.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...