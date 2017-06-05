Ricky Gervais has donated around $45,000, which was raised from the proceeds of his 'Humanity World Tour' dates in New York and Chicago, to charity.
The 55-year-old comedian has donated the whopping sum - $25,000 of which came from the proceeds raised from his recent show at New York City's Madison Square Garden - to charities helping both those suffering from cancer, and to animal cruelty prevention charities.
In a press release, 'The Office' star was said to be giving the $25,000 raised from the New York date of his 'Humanity World Tour' to the Delta Society - which strives to improve human health through service and therapy animals - and New York headquarters of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
A further $20,000 was then raised from Ricky's shows in Chicago at the end of last month, which was divided between Gilda Radner's cancer support community, Gilda's Club Chicago, and PAW's Chicago, the city's largest pet adoption foundation.
Meanwhile, the star revealed his 'Humanity' tour is set to be his ''most honest'' stand-up show to date, as well as his ''most personal''.
He said in a statement: ''Thousands of people paying hard-earned cash to come and see you live is such a privilege. You'd better have something different, interesting and funny to say. Humanity is my angriest, most honest and I think my best tour yet. It's probably my most personal too. I feel I may as well tell you everything before I die. Hope you enjoy it. Or not. There are no refunds. Just like life, I guess.
''I'm thrilled to be able to take this tour around the world and look forward to performing stand-up to a Canadian audience for the first time. Watch this space for even more dates being added too. I'm coming to your town! (If your town has an arena and a 5-star hotel with a helipad.)''
