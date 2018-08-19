Ricky Gervais says his dream is ''to have a big house in the woods and be surrounded by animals and big dogs.''
Ricky Gervais dreams of getting a dog.
The 'Office' creator - who has been in a relationship with author Jane Fallon for 36 years - has everything he could want in his life, apart from a canine companion, but because he and his partner are too busy to give a pet the attention it would need, they opt to ''hang out'' in local parks to meet mutts instead.
Asked what he wants that he doesn't have, he said: ''A dog. One day, hopefully, we'll be able to have one, but we're too busy at the moment.
''So Jane and I go to the dog pond in Hampstead or we go to Central Park when we're in New York and hang out with the dogs there. I love them.
''The greatest privilege is to have a dog that loves you unconditionally.
''My dream is to have a big house in the woods and be surrounded by animals and big dogs.''
After becoming a household name 17 years ago, the 57-year-old comic insists he hasn't changed too much because he's had the same goals and outlook on life since he was a child.
He said: ''I still like all the same things and I still want to get up every day and have as much fun as I can before I die.
''But I've thought that way since I was eight.
''For many of those years, I was absolutely f***ing poor but I am lucky that mucking about has become my job.''
Ricky is a big fan of reality TV shows but has to ''ration'' how much he watches.
He told heat magazine: ''I ration myself. I don't watch 'Next Top Model' or 'Love Island'.
''Not because I think they're bad, but because I don't have time.
''I still watch 'The Apprentice' and I'll probably watch the next 'Big Brother'.
''Even then, I want them to take out all the bits where they're nice to each other and go, 'OK, here's them fighting and crying' because that's why we watch it, let's be honest.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...