Ricky Gervais has confessed that he doesn't fear dying as ''you don't know about it'' and thinks it's only painful ''for other people'',
Ricky Gervais doesn't fear dying.
The 58-year-old actor-and-comedian is realistic about his own mortality and rather than fret about his life coming to an end he prefers to feel grateful for the time he's had on Earth ''to try everything and experience everything''.
Speaking about his new stand-up special 'SuperNature' on TV series 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: ''I talk about how amazing life is and I talk about how it's finite and I say I feel this is like a holiday. We don't exist for thirteen and a half billion years and then we have 80, 90, 100 if you're lucky of consciousness to try everything and experience everything. And then we don't exist again forever, but we're alive now and that's brilliant, so yeah roll on death. It's going to happen, isn't it? There's nothing wrong with being dead. The best thing about being dead is that you don't know about it. That is the best thing. It's like being stupid, it's only painful for others so it's fine.''
The 'After Life' star is an atheist but he went on to explain about how he has moments of spirituality when he observes nature, and says that although he has ''no problem with faith or spirituality'' he feels it in a ''different way''.
Host Stephen Colbert asked: ''Is magic and faith the same to you? Because they're different things to me.''
The 'Office' star then replied: ''I don't believe in anything without evidence. That's it. That's all they have in common. And I have no problem with faith or spirituality - I feel it in different ways. I feel it when I see nature. I don't believe someone made it, we know how amazing nature is and how good people are and how amazing dogs are, dogs are amazing. I just don't think you know there was a will to it that's all that's the only difference and I absolutely have n problem with faith or anything like that.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...