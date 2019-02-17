Comedy star Ricky Gervais has claimed he finds controversy to be boring.
Ricky Gervais finds controversy boring.
The 57-year-old comedian is well-known for his outspoken views, but Ricky has insisted he doesn't make a conscious decision to upset people or to spark controversy.
He confessed: ''Controversy bores me, it gets in the way.''
Ricky's new TV project is the Netfix series 'After Life', which tells the story of a married man who has a perfect life before his wife suddenly dies.
On the show, Ricky's character, Tony, contemplates committing suicide, and the comedy star has admitted he's actually ''in favour of assisted suicide and voluntary euthanasia''.
Asked whether it's something he would do, Ricky told the Mail on Sunday's Event magazine: ''I know that I'd want it. I hope when I'm ready to go you can just go to Boots and get something for it.
''I hope we get more advanced and more liberal, that there's not all this hate for people who want to do it, all this going: 'How dare you?' That's madness.''
The new show also portrays the female characters as the strong figures in the story.
And Ricky claims he's always resisted the typical ''damsel-in-distress nonsense''.
The stand-up comedian - whose new show also features his former 'Extras' co-star Ashley Jensen - explained: ''Growing up, to me women weren't the weaker sex. They held it together. They had to be like lionesses.
''So I've never done the damsel-in-distress nonsense. I always try to make strong female characters, instead of using them as props for men to be funny or heroic. Because that's just not true. It's nearly always the opposite in real life. The lionesses do all the work.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...