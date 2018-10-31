Ricki Lake is ''hoping to find love again'' following the tragic loss of her spouse Christian Evans, who passed away last year after a battle with his mental health.
Ricki Lake is ''hoping to find love again''.
The 50-year-old actress and television personality tragically lost her ex-husband Christian Evans - who she divorced from back in 2015 but they remained in a relationship - last year and she admits she is on the look out for ''true, unconditional love'' again but isn't sure if it will happen.
She said: ''I found true love with my husband who passed so I'm hoping to find love again. I don't think I will. I'm open to it, but I think what I had - I was so lucky to have found that, it's what everybody wants in life. I had true, unconditional love so I'd like to have something along those lines again. But I feel like lightning doesn't strike twice. I had the real deal; I just didn't have it as long as I wanted it.''
And Ricki feels she really ''understood'' Christian, who sadly took his own life after battling with mental health for a number of years.
She added to PeopleTV's Chatter: ''He had a lot of self-esteem issues and a lot of demons. But I understood him, and he was someone that I think a lot of people misunderstood.''
Meanwhile, Ricki previously spoke of her ''heavy heart'' following the news of his passing.
She wrote: ''It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn't understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him. He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free. Rest in peace, my love (sic)''
