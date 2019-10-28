Ricki Lake became ''more sexually free'' in her 40s.

The 51-year-old actress made a list of all the big things she has accomplished from the age of 40 to 50 following the death of her second husband Christian Evans, who died by suicide in 2017 aged 46, and she admits some of the entries on her list were ''pretty racy''.

She said: ''I turned 50 last year and after losing my beloved I made a list.

''Turning 50 is a big deal, so I made a list of the things I have accomplished and achieved and gone through from the age of 40 to the time I turned 50.

''The list is pretty racy. I became a little bit more sexually free.''

Ricki found it ''so therapeutic'' to look back at her achievements.

She said: ''I got my first tattoo. I went to Burning Man a couple of times. It's more than a festival, it's a real rite of passage.

''It's been so therapeutic to look back.

''I stopped speaking to my mother, I lost my husband, I became an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, all these things I've done.''

The 'Hairspray' star - who hosted her own self-titled chat show from 1993 to 2004 - admits she is becoming more open to new challenges the older she gets.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she added: ''I am someone who takes risks. I wouldn't change a thing.

''I feel like I'm trying more and more and I'm more open to stuff the older I get.''

Ricki recently admitted she lost 20lbs after carrying ''grief weight'' following the death of her husband.

She said: ''I was on a very restrictive diet for almost two months. I just really wanted to change my body. I lost my husband two and a half years ago, to mental illness and death by suicide.

''And for me, I was carrying a lot of that grief in physical weight, and I was really ready to shed it, and so I just took the opportunity, I wanted to come back feeling and looking different, and I feel like I accomplished that.

''It's like a control thing. The one thing you can control, and it's empowering for me. And so I just feel a lot better.''