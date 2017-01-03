The prog-rock act will be among those inducted into the Hall of Fame in April (17), but the band's former keyboard player has no intention of being there.

"I have no idea if there will be any sort of reunion, but whatever happens under no circumstances will I be any part of it - neither will I be attending," he writes on his website.

"I find it hard to come to terms with the fact that so many bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame too late in their careers after key members have passed away. Classic examples are the Who and John Entwistle, Deep Purple and Jon Lord and now Yes and there will be no Chris Squire."

The band's co-founding bassist died in 2015.

Wakeman reteamed with former Yes frontman Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin to perform as ARW last year (16), while the only existing founding member of Yes, Steve Howe, still tours under the band's name.