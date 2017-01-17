Rick Wakeman has revealed he played the keyboard on David Bowie's 1971 song 'Oh! You Pretty Things'.

The 67-year-old musician was previously credited with performing on the tracks 'Changes' and 'Life On Mars?' on the 'Hunky Dory' album, but has now also claimed to have made an appearance on another track off the record.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: ''That is me [playing]. David wanted it to be very simple but if I remember rightly he kept cocking up the little riff. He did a few bits of it and I did the rest. He did the beginning.''

Rick is poised to be inducted in this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he will be joined by former Yes band members Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Tony Kaye and Trevor Rabin, as well as current members Alan White and Steve Howe.

Steve said: ''What an honour this is for us and all involved with the history of this band.

''We thank all the Yes fans who have been so passionate over the decades, and helped us to keep the flag flying. It is the fans who have constantly demanded our inclusion. They have been heard.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Bowie's 1971 LP 'Hunky Dory' was named his best record by BBC 6 Music's listeners.

Fans of the 'Let's Dance' hitmaker - who died in January 2016, aged 69 - picked the winning album from 10 of the music legend's biggest records, including his most recent, 'Blackstar', and 1977's 'Heroes'.

The album was played on vinyl by presenter Gideon Coe and he said prior to playing it: ''It's a lovely record and the whole vote has been a reminder of just how many great albums Bowie made.''