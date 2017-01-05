The keyboard player recently insisted he would not be at the April (16) bash in New York, stating he'd attend "under no circumstances", but it appears he has had a change of heart.

In a new statement posted on his website, he wrote: "I am very pleased to announce that as the Hall of Fame have now agreed to present Chris Squire's wife with a posthumous award acknowledging his massive contribution to Yes, I have agreed to attend the Induction ceremony in New York to both stand proudly with my fellow band mates Jon (Anderson) and Trevor (Rabin) and also to watch Chris' wife Scottie collect this well deserved award on his behalf.

"I also hope that this move to acknowledge members of bands who sadly did not live to receive their own honour, means they can get them posthumously in the future."

Wakeman appears to be unaware that Squire was always included in Yes' induction, and dead members of bands honoured have typically been included in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

Wakeman joined and quit Yes five times and appeared on the band's classic albums Fragile and Close To The Edge.

He is currently touring with fellow former Yes stars Anderson and Rabin as AWR.

They'll join longtime Yes guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, Squire's wife, Bill Bruford, Tony Kaye, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, and bassist Billy Sherwood at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.