Rick Ross made a ''mistake'' when he said he doesn't sign female artists because he would ''end up f***ing them''.

The 41-year-old rapper and entrepreneur - whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II - caused controversy earlier this week when he admitted he only has male artists signed to his Maybach Music Group because he thinks he'd get too close to a woman and end up ''f***ing up'' his business but has now backtracked and issued an apology.

He said: ''My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn't right.

''Now it's time to accept responsibility and all do better.''

And Rick, who appears on new reality show 'SIGNED' in search of new artists insisted he plans to prove his apology is sincere by giving his ''support'' to aspiring female performers.

He added in his statement on Facebook: ''I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists.

''My discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you'll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support.

''Thank you to everyone who's going through the journey with me, we coming out everyday stronger. Boss.''

The 'Aston Martin Music' hitmaker also admitted the ''backbone'' of his business is two women and maintained he has the ''highest regard and respect'' for ladies in the music industry.

He wrote: ''My entire empire's backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister.

''The operations wouldn't run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.''

Rick made his controversial remarks in an interview on 'The Breakfast Club' earlier this week.

Asked why he didn't have any women on his label, he said: ''You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f***ing a female rapper and f***ing the business up.

''I'm so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f**k a couple time.''

However, Rick confirmed that his philosophy doesn't apply to underage talent and insists he would evaluate a 17-year-old female rapper on her merits.

He said: ''I mean most definitely, if she was a youngster that was bringing something to the table.

''When I'm looking for artists, I am looking for someone I've never seen before. Someone who is unique and less in demand.

''I want to see that hunger. I've seen artists that have maybe less talent but more drive to make it to the top. That's extremely important to me.''