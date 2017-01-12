The Hustlin' hitmaker, who opened a Wingstop chicken restaurant in 2011 and is now the owner of several franchise locations, has purchased a Checkers in his hometown of Carol City, Florida.

In a short documentary for his Buy Back the Block single, the rapper explains he worked at a car wash as a teenager and only made $30-a-day (£24) for a 12-hour shift. Ross would go to Checkers for lunch because it was more affordable than other fast food locations, and his positive experience with the company inspired him to invest.

"For me being a youngster, and I believe I speak for my entire community, we all knew Checkers was more affordable," he says. "It's the number one hamburger in the game. The boss said it. The number one French fries in the game."

"What made me come back and buy Checkers, I had a lot of reasons," he adds. "Providing jobs, investing back into the community, staying in touch with where you're from. We can come back and say that a piece of this is ours. Carol City, the city of Miami, is going to be proud and that's what means most to me."