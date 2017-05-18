Rick Ross has postponed his 'Rather You Than Me' UK tour date.

The 41-year-old American rapper - formerly known as William Leonard Roberts II - was expected to stop by the UK to play a gig at the Indigo2 on June 13, 2017 as part of his 'Rather You Than Me' tour, but he has had to cancel the gig because of ''circumstances beyond [his] control''.

The concert organisers, TCO, made the announcement on Thursday (18.05.17). They told BANG Showbiz: ''It is with regret that we announce the postponement of Rick Ross' upcoming and much anticipated London show. Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Rather You Than Me Tour will be postponed to a later date, soon to be announced.''

'Rather You Than Me' is Rick's - whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II - ninth studio album, and the compilation, which was released on March 17 by Maybach Music Group and Epic Records, features guest appearances from Anthony Hamilton, Dej Loaf, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Nas, Future, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Raphael Saadiq, Ty Dolla Sign, Wale, and Young Thug, as well as many others.

Earlier this year Rick released the lead single 'I Think She Like Me' featuring Ty Dolla Sign from the album, and he revealed a second single from the LP titled 'Trap Trap Trap' featuring guest raps from Young Thug and Wale earlier this year, which is the albums promotional single.

Although it is not yet known exactly why the gig has been rescheduled, it has been reported refunds for the exclusive show will be available at all points of purchase to those who bought ticket to see the artist on that one night.