Rick Ross has been hospitalised after being found unresponsive at his Florida home.

The 42-year-old rapper was rushed to a hospital in the Miami area on Thursday (01.03.18) after a 911 call was placed from his home in the early hours of the morning, which claimed the rapper was unresponsive and ''slobbing out the mouth''.

According to TMZ, Rick is being treated in the hospital's cardiac unit, and it is suspected the star suffered a heart attack which manifested itself in respiratory issues.

The publication also reports the 'Aston Martin Music' rapper has been ''hooked up to a machine that's taking over the function of his heart and lungs'' whilst he continues to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Sources tell TMZ Rick has been placed on ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it's pumped back into his body.

At the time of writing, not much else is known about Rick's condition, and no representative for the star has acknowledged the news.

Despite the lack of details on his condition, stars have already taken to Twitter to sent their well wishes to the star.

Fergie wrote: ''Hang in there boss. Working with u was one of the highlights of my career. The world has so much love for you. #prayersup for @RickRoss (sic)''

Whilst fellow rapper Fat Joe tweeted: ''God bless my brother Rick Ross I'm praying to the highest level love you bro (sic)''

It isn't the first time the music mogul has found himself facing a health scare. In 2011, he suffered two seizures on two separate flights, and whilst he blamed them on lack of sleep at the time, he changed his lifestyle following the scares and eventually dropped 100lbs.