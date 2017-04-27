Rick Parfitt's son has slammed Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi for carrying on performing like his father never existed.

Rick Parfitt Jnr, 42, was not impressed when he was alerted that his father was not mentioned at the 'Whatever You Want' rockers show in Estonia on April 18.

A fan wrote on Twitter: ''keeping on playing like nothing happened (sic)''

Rick fumed: ''That should tell you... everything you need to know ... speaks volumes (sic)''

He then accused the group - also comprised of Andy Brown, John 'Rhino' Edwards and Leon Cave - of treating Parfitt, who died in hospital in Spain as a result of a severe infection on December 24 last year, ''awfully'' towards the end of his life and said that he will reveal the truth about it all when he feels it is right.

He added to the micro-blogging site: ''Dad was treated awfully ... You don't know what I know ... when the time is right (sic)''

Status Quo manager Simon Porter has responded to Rick's comments and said he and the group are ''extremely surprised'' by the outburst and insisted that ''things are not the same since his [Rick's] death''.

Parfitt was forced to stand down from his duties as guitarist in the group during their 2016 tour following his third heart attack, which saw him spend several days in a coma after a gig in Turkey in June last year, and was replaced by Richie Malone.

Simon told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''The band and I were extremely surprised and disappointed to hear about comments made online suggesting that the much-missed Rick Parfitt had been treated unfairly by the band in that period of time between him being forced to stand down from touring work and his tragic death late last year.

''Rick remained a full member of the band and, we are prepared to reveal, was paid his full entitlement of all monies relating to both live and recorded work, despite him being unable - on well-documented medical grounds - to undertake Quo performances.

''His contribution to the band can never be understated, and never would be by anyone with direct connections to Status Quo. Things are not the same since his death, nor should they be, but the show goes on because band and fans alike still love this amazing music.

''When I last met with Rick three days before his passing, he was already aware that he would never be able to perform live with the band again and it was his express wish that Quo should continue to perform live, not least because he would personally continue to be financially rewarded for all future Quo work.''