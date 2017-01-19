Rick Parfitt was laid to rest on Thursday (19.01.17) afternoon.

The Status Quo rocker died in hospital in Spain as a result of a severe infection on December 24 and his bandmates and friends including Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley joined his family and three former wives at Woking crem­atorium in Surrey to say their final farewells to the 'Rockin' All Over The World' hitmaker.

Quo's frontman Francis Rossi was flanked at the service by bandmates Andy Bown, John 'Rhino' Edwards, Richie Malone - who replaced Rick on rhythm guitar - and Leon Cave as they arrived for the funeral, while the band's former drummers John Coghlan and Matt Letley were also at the service.

Rick's estranged wife Lyndsay - who he reportedly dumped over the phone in October - his first wife Marietta Boeker, and second wife Patty Beedon, were all at the service.

A number of floral tributes in the shape of guitars were laid at the funeral, with some of the other bouquets coming from the likes of rocker Paul Weller and presenter Chris Tarrant.

A hand-written card from his eight-year-old daughter Lilly on the funeral flowers read: ''Dadda, I'm missing you. Nothing will ever be the same.''

Many of the mourners arrived for the service in Status Quo's old tour bus.

A photo posted on the band's Facebook page, seemingly from inside the crematorium, showed a photo of the musician in his prime, with one of his beloved guitars in front of it.

An accompanying message stated: ''Rick Parfitt was laid to rest today, in the company of his friends and family. We thank you all for your kind messages of support.''

Rick is survived by his four children, Rick. Jnr, Harry, and twins Tommy and Lily, from his three marriages. He had another daughter with Marietta, Heidi, but she tragically drowned at the age of two.