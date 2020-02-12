Rick Moranis is set to return to show business for the first time in 24 years.

The 66-year-old iconic actor last appeared on screens in 1996's 'Big Bully', but it has now been confirmed he will return to the spotlight for the Disney reboot of classic movie 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie is titled 'Shrunk' and it will be directed by Joe Johnston, who helmed the original 1989 movie, which starred Rick as scientist Wayne Szalinski.

Rick also starred in Disney's 1992 sequel 'Honey, I Blew Up the Kids'.

The reboot will take place decades after the first flick, and 'Frozen' star Josh Gad will play Wayne's grown-up son.

'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' followed Wayne as he accidentally shrunk his young kids and their neighbours, and saw the group of kids battle the seemingly innocuous elements in the backyard as they struggle to make it back into the house so that Wayne can turn them back.

The reboot is set to follow the same premise, but instead will see Josh's character Nick Szalinski accidentally shrink his own children.

For Rick, the role comes 24 years after he decided to take a step back from the spotlight following the death of his wife Ann Belsky, who passed away in 1991 after losing her battle with breast cancer.

In 2015, he said: ''I took a break, which turned into a longer break. But I'm interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest.''

The role in 'Shrunk' also comes after he previously turned down appearing in 2016's female-driven 'Ghostbusters' reboot, despite his co-stars - including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver - all making appearances.

Explaining his decision, Rick - who played Louis Tully in the 1984 original, and its 1989 sequel - said: ''I wish them well. I hope it's terrific. But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?''