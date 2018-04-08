Rick Astley still has ''no idea'' why he was invited to perform with Foo Fighters.

The 80s pop legend was invited by the group's frontman Dave Grohl to join them onstage at Japan's Summer Sonic Festival last August, where they played Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' before breaking into his hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and he admitted the event was ''nuts''.

Speaking on 'Kyle Meredith With...' he said: ''It just all went nuts.

''Dave Grohl came over and said hello, gave me a hug, and then half an hour later he's inviting me onto the stage.

''I never met them [before], I have no idea why he'd invite me onstage. I didn't know what it was all about. And then he just kind of whispered and said, 'We're doing your tune, but we're gonna do it like 'Teen Spirit'', and that was it. And off we went.''

The 51-year-old singer enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years thanks to the infamous Rick Roll meme and he is a fan of the viral posts.

He said: ''It's been great to me, so I can't really have any negative thoughts about it.''

Meanwhile, the Scottish rocker - who also joined Foo Fighters on stage in London last year - recently admitted he would love to collaborate with the band in future.

Asked if there could be a Rick Astley and Foo Fighters song in the pipeline after Justin Timberlake recorded vocals on 'Make It Right' on their new LP 'Concrete and Gold', he told BANG Showbiz: ''There you go. It's funny that actually. I think it is really brave when artists like that do that.

''You might upset the audience, the critics etc. I think they just think, y'know what we are doing it.

''He's in the studio next door, we are doing it.

''I am going to try and write with some other people because I want to experience that.''

Asked what he's going to make Dave when he comes in and records his guest vocals at his home studio, he joked: ''Well Dave likes his coffee. Have you not been on YouTube and googled it? You need to do that.''