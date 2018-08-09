Rick Astley is opening a bar.

The 57-year-old singer - who is best known for his 1987 track 'Never Gonna Give You Up - is venturing into the alcohol trade and opening a new bar in Shoreditch, London, with Danish microbrewery Mikkeller founder, Mikkel Borg Bjergsø.

Describing the new business venture, Rick said: ''I met Mikkel back in 2015. Through his enthusiasm and passion for real quality, I have fallen back in love with beer.

''London is a great city, but it needs a Mikkeler bar and it is really exciting to be part of creating Mikkeler's first bar in the UK with Mikkel and his fantastic team. I know we are going to have a lot fun and drink some great beer.''

The pair have previously worked together when Mikkel and Rick collaborated to create 'Astley's Northern Hop Lager' which went on sale last year.

Mikkel said: ''We have finally found a fantastic location in the Shoreditch district that suits us perfectly. Meanwhile, we have been fortunate to get to know Rick Astley and his wife Lene Bausager Astley, so now we have also found the perfect partners..

''Of course, we always prefer to work together with people who have a driving force and heart. It's a huge plus if we also have a personal relationship with them.''

Excited for his new business, Rick tweeted: ''Shoreditch is getting a new resident!! My good friend Mikkel and I, with his incredible team at @MikkellerBeer brewery, are opening a bar in Shoreditch, London on October 19th. Come one, come all. More details to follow-- Rick. X (sic).''