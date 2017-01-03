The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has teamed up with bosses at a brewery in Denmark to create his own lager.

"I enjoy a beer with friends and I'm hoping to sell my own brand soon," he tells the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine. "I've been working with the Mikkeller brewery in Copenhagen, which was founded 10 years ago by a teacher who made his own beer at home.

"Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they've been sending me various bottles to sample. Some are quite fruity - one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we've gone for a pilsner type lager... All I need now is a name for it."