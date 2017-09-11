Rick Astley has revealed he has his own toilet tribute at a bar in Japan which he visited a few weeks ago.
The 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker's bizarre musical tribute blurts out the 80s pop icon's biggest hits, which he says is a ''whole different level of funk'' and rather mind-boggling.
Speaking at Radio 2 Hyde Park on Sunday (10.09.17), he said: ''I have some friends in Denmark who own a beer company, and they made a beer for me.
''We went to bar with them in Japan a couple of weeks ago, and one of the bars they own has a Rick Astley toilet.
''If you go in there all the music played in that toilet is me.
''Being in Japan is a funky thing anyway, but going to a bar and having a toilet that just plays your music is a whole different level of funk.
''And I'd had a few beers as well that night. My head was a bit of a mess.''
Asked if he was pleased about it, he said: ''Come on! Yes who wouldn't want that.''
Despite having his own brew, Rick doesn't have any desire to own his own pub, but he fancies starting up a restaurant in Italy when he retires with his wife Lene.
Asked if he'd like to setup his own boozer, the 51-year-old star exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't think I'd do that because certain people have had bars.
''The only thing I want to do is have a restaurant with my wife when we are old and grey on the beach in Italy, where I am going to wear a different coloured velvet jacket every night with a massive glass of fantastic red wine in my hand and we are just going to drink cocktails all day long.''
