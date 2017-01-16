The Never Gonna Give You Up star admits he loves rocking out and he'd love to cover The Smiths on record, but fears fans wouldn't take him seriously.

"I play the drums...," he tells the Phoenix New Times. "We play Sex Pistols to Foo Fighters and everything in between. We do it for charity because we're old men and we shouldn't really be playing those songs. I absolutely love it.

"Just because I had Never Gonna Give You Up doesn't mean that's the only colour I can be. But within the realms of being what I was back then, a worldwide known artist blah-blah, all of that, it's difficult to do something different..."

"Obviously, I'm not in the position I was all those years ago," he adds. "Having a little band on the side is one thing - we do it for fun and we always give the money to charity. That extends to something like the Smiths - one day I'd love to do a gig in Manchester, where I'd go and sing a lot of Smiths songs. I'd get crucified for it, but I don't care. I'm 50 - I'm past caring about s**t like that."

Astley loves singing The Smiths songs on karaoke nights out and recently had an interesting time with Kim Wilde, another '80s pop star.

"I did karaoke a few weeks ago; I do a radio show in London, and we all went out and had a few too many drinks," he shares. "You remember Kim Wilde, from Kids In America? She does a show on the same station. That's a bit weird, getting to pick songs for Kim Wilde to sing!"