Richard Schiff has confirmed 'The West Wing' could be returning to TV.

The 63-year-old actor - who portrayed White House Director of Communications Toby Ziegler in the political drama - admitted he has been speaking with show creator Aaron Sorkin about the possibility of rebooting the programme.

However, Richard doesn't think he or any of his former castmates, such as Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford or Joshua Malina, would be able to return to the show on a permanent basis, though he thinks there's an option for them to make cameo appearances.

Speaking on the Popcorn Talk Network's 'I Could Never Be', Richard said: ''Aaron has said he wanted it to happen.

''[He] might go with a new administration, in which case, you know, some of us might show up as consultants...it makes no sense, maybe one or two of us to be in the White House.''

But Richard has his own ideas of what could happen in a new series of 'The West Wing' and claimed Aaron ''loved'' his suggestions.

He said: ''I've pitched it to Aaron. He loved it. I don't think it should be in the White House. I think that's overcooked. My image of a show in the White House now is something like 'House of Cards', which is more apropos for the current administration -- and 'Veep'.

''You know, you combine 'Veep' and 'House of Cards' and you got, you got this administration. It's a great idea...Where does politics really happen? And that's the question. And especially in this era where there's such an excitement in the grassroots level and on the local level, and, and it really all happens in the state level.''

'The West Wing' originally ran for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006.