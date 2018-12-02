Richard Madden doesn't feel cheated about leaving 'Game of Thrones' after three seasons because he was ready to move on.
Richard Madden was ''ready to leave'' 'Game of Thrones' when he did.
The 32-year-old actor portrayed King of the North Robb Stark for three seasons until his character was brutally killed off but he didn't feel ''cheated'' not to see the fantasy drama series through when it ended.
He told Britain's GQ magazine: I was ready to leave when I did. It was five years from the pilot until I finished filming. For any actor, five years is too long to play a part. I didn't feel cheated at all. I was ready to leave.''
However, Richard - who previously admitted he was ''paid f**k all'' for his role in the show'' admitted he has missed out on a huge pay cheque by not staying with the show.
Asked if they were paid more after he left, he said: ''F**k yeah. Crazy much more. [Ten times more?] More.''
After suggesting it was over 20 times more, he added: ''I know roughly what some of the leads get now.
''And we're talking changing the decimal place by a few. That would have been nice, but at the same time I look back at all the different jobs I've done since I finished and I look at some of the actors who I love on that show and they've not maybe had the opportunity to do those things, because they've been tied to the show, whereas I've played a lot more different parts.''
The 'Bodyguard' star admitted he was ''terrified'' after he left the show because he wasn't sure what work would be available to him.
He said: ''Terrified that you're never going to work again. Terrified that you're just going to be defined by one thing. That it was a fluke accident and that anyone who got cast as Robb Stark would have had the success of that. And it just happened that it was you when it could have been someone else.
''Terrified of just getting cast as Romeos, princes and young kings.''
