Richard Madden has admitted he was completely broke before he landed his role on 'Game of Thrones'.
Richard Madden was ''completely broke'' before he got his big break on 'Game of Thrones'.
The 32-year-old Scottish actor has opened up about how he was dirt poor and on the verge of giving up on his acting dream when he got the call to say he'd landed the part of Robb Stark in the HBO fantasy series, which meant he didn't have to leave London and move back to his family home near Glasgow.
Madden - who appeared in 21 episodes of the show from 2011 to 2013 - told Jackal magazine: ''I'm not bullsh***ing you - I was completely broke. I used my savings to pay my last month's rent and that was it. I thought, 'After this, I don't have any money. I'll have to move back to my parents.' ''
When he was auditioning for acting jobs the screen heartthrob lived on a budget of just £3.70 a day for food and used to eat cheap cuts of chicken and basic pasta and sauce.
The 'Bodyguard' actor's experience of poverty means he would not hesitate to accept a role just for the money and he is open to using his star status to take on well-paid parts in order to free himself up to take on indie projects.
He said: ''Nothing wrong with the money job. We all have to eat, and I'm sure at some point I'll take a job for the money. Maybe I'll use that to fund a smaller project for myself six months down the line.
''I'll put on some Lycra, I'll be a superhero. People want entertainment and escapism and I'm not against that.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
When a French filmmaker travels to Belgium to film a German story in English, it's...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
When news gets round about a gold discovery in the Klondike region of the Yukon,...