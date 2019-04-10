Richard Madden wants to be ''happy''.

The 'Bodyguard' actor doesn't have a five-year plan in place but he wants to be at a point in his life where he feels settled and calm.

Asked by Sir Elton John where he wants to be in five years time, he said: ''I have no idea. I want to be happy. I want to be settled, calmer than I have been in my twenties. I want to be in a solid place where I can keep trying to get better at what I'm doing.''

Though the 'Rocketman' actor is in a ''happier place'' these days, he worries about the impact that will have on his career.

He said: ''I've spent so many years -- as many artists do -- in this place of turmoil trying to get somewhere. I'm interested to see what my art's going to be like now that I'm in a happier place.''

The 32-year-old hunk is based in London but thinks it's time to move elsewhere now.

He said in the conversation for Interview magazine: ''I've been in London for 14 years now. I think it is time for a change...

''I've been rather disinterested in living in L.A. for most of my career, but I've recently spent a lot more time here. It suits me more, it's a much more proactive place. I can be lazier in London than I can be in L.A.''

But the former 'Game of Thrones' actor feels more at home in his native country Scotland than anywhere else in the world.

He said: ''It takes me roughly two days of driving about the hills and coast and islands to adjust, and then my brain settles into something which I feel is more like myself. I sometimes think Scotland is the most beautiful country in the world. Even if the weather is really bad.''