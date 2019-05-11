Richard Madden says 'Rocketman' sex scenes were not fun but they were essential to the movie.
The 32-year-old actor plays Sir Elton John's former lover and manager John Reid in the upcoming biopic but admitted that filming sex scenes with co-star Taron Egerton was not enjoyable.
He told The Sun: ''Sex scenes are never fun to shoot but I only ever do these things if there's a real justification for them.
''This is the first time Elton ever had sex with anyone so that's why it's a relevant scene, in terms of his progression.''
Taron previously spoke about the racy scene in which Elton loses his virginity and said he tried to treat it with the ''love, care and affection'' it deserves.
He said: ''The rawness of that experience, the fear of that experience... but also the joy of the experience of Elton's first kiss... it's electric, it's exciting, your stomach is doing somersaults.
''I treat it with the same love, care and affection I would as if it was my first experience of falling for somebody.''
Meanwhile, Richard is currently single after splitting from Ellie Bamber, 22, and said he is happier in his personal life than he has ever been.
He said: ''I'm in a very happy, positive place. I made a big effort to focus on that in the past six months, to really find happiness and pursue it and I'm doing that. Touch wood, it's working.''
