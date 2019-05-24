Richard Madden could barely afford food before he found fame on 'Game of Thrones'.

The 'Bodyguard' star has confessed he had to choose between food or a newspaper and a pint before he got the call about the role of Robb Stark in the HBO fantasy series.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: ''I had like two options, I could buy one meal, or a newspaper and a pint. I got that phone call and I was on my last month's rent and I asked my agent for an advance.''

Meanwhile, Richard previously admitted he was at risk of having to move back in with his parents before he found fame.

He said: ''I'm not bullsh***ing you - I was completely broke. I used my savings to pay my last month's rent and that was it. I thought, 'After this, I don't have any money. I'll have to move back to my parents.'''

And Richard's experience of poverty means he would not hesitate to accept a role just for the money and is open to using his star status to take on well-paid parts in order to free himself up to take on indie projects.

He said: ''Nothing wrong with the money job. We all have to eat, and I'm sure at some point I'll take a job for the money. Maybe I'll use that to fund a smaller project for myself six months down the line. I'll put on some Lycra, I'll be a superhero. People want entertainment and escapism and I'm not against that.''