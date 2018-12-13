Richard Madden has admitted his parents were left gobsmacked when they saw his naked butt on TV in 'Bodyguard'.
Richard Madden's parents aren't fans of their son's naked scenes in 'Bodyguard'.
The Scottish hunk bares his buttocks in the hit drama series - in which he portrays Sergeant David Budd - and during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Wednesday (12.12.18), he revealed his mother nearly knocked her cup of tea over when she saw her son's nude bottom on screen.
When Ellen said: ''We see your backside'', he blushed: ''Yeah, you do. There is a bit of bum there.''
Asked if his folks mind, he admitted: ''No. They are never happy about the butt.
''I've made a few mistakes in my time, which is neglecting to tell my mother that there is going to be a sex scene in a show, and then I get a hysterical phone call of, 'You must tell me and your father. I was watching it at the time and I had a cup of tea and nearly spilled it.'
''Now she covers her eyes. It's not fun for her.''
Ellen said: ''We like it, it's very sexy, you really are.''
The 32-year-old star has been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series.
Richard found out about the latter whilst working on a ''serious'' drama series, and admitted he was overcome with ''adrenaline'' when he heard.
He recalled: ''I was in the studio recording a voiceover for a World War II drama, which was very serious.
''It caught me by surprise, I had to bring myself down as it was a lot of adrenaline.''
The 'Game of Thrones' star also hinted that there will be another season of the popular Netflix show.
He said: ''We hope so. Me and Jed [Mercurio, the show's creator] are talking about it a lot.
''It's been madness. So we are going to have next year to throw some ideas around and talk, so hopefully so.''
