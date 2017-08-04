Richard Madden is set to star in Netflix comedy 'Ibiza'.

The feature will see Gillian Jacobs portray a woman who goes on a business trip to Spain to close a deal but ends up clubbing on the famous white isle, where she falls for a world-renowned DJ.

Sources confirmed to Variety the 'Game of Thrones' actor has signed up for the project, and he is expected to play the disc jockey.

Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson are in line to star as Jacobs' character's two best pals.

Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick are producing, with Alex Richanbach set to direct.

Lauryn Kahn has penned the script for the production, which Sony first purchased in 2014 when it was called 'I'm in Love With the DJ'.

But the project has since departed Sony and found its way to Netflix, with filming due to begin later this month.

After starring as Robb Stark in HBO's fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', Richard has gone on to appear in motion pictures 'Cinderella', and alongside Idris Elba in 'The Take'.

Richard is also set to appear in upcoming Amazon 10-part sci-fi series 'Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams' alongside Holliday Grainger.

Based on Philip's short stories, the 'Cinderella' co-stars will appear in episode 'The Hood Maker' about a world without advanced technology.

Instead, mutant telepaths are the only way humanity can engage in long-distance communication.

Richard seemed to confirm he had signed up for the role by retweeting an article about the project on his Twitter account.