Richard Madden has signed up to star alongside Gillian Jacobs in upcoming Netflix comedy 'Ibiza'.
Richard Madden is set to star in Netflix comedy 'Ibiza'.
The feature will see Gillian Jacobs portray a woman who goes on a business trip to Spain to close a deal but ends up clubbing on the famous white isle, where she falls for a world-renowned DJ.
Sources confirmed to Variety the 'Game of Thrones' actor has signed up for the project, and he is expected to play the disc jockey.
Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson are in line to star as Jacobs' character's two best pals.
Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick are producing, with Alex Richanbach set to direct.
Lauryn Kahn has penned the script for the production, which Sony first purchased in 2014 when it was called 'I'm in Love With the DJ'.
But the project has since departed Sony and found its way to Netflix, with filming due to begin later this month.
After starring as Robb Stark in HBO's fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', Richard has gone on to appear in motion pictures 'Cinderella', and alongside Idris Elba in 'The Take'.
Richard is also set to appear in upcoming Amazon 10-part sci-fi series 'Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams' alongside Holliday Grainger.
Based on Philip's short stories, the 'Cinderella' co-stars will appear in episode 'The Hood Maker' about a world without advanced technology.
Instead, mutant telepaths are the only way humanity can engage in long-distance communication.
Richard seemed to confirm he had signed up for the role by retweeting an article about the project on his Twitter account.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
When a French filmmaker travels to Belgium to film a German story in English, it's...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
When news gets round about a gold discovery in the Klondike region of the Yukon,...