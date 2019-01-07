Richard Madden finds it ''flattering'' that he's been speculated as the next James Bond.
Richard Madden finds it ''flattering'' to be tipped to be the next James Bond.
The 'Bodyguard' actor is rumoured to have been lined up to take over as the suave spy when Daniel Craig steps down from the role and though he's keen to move into movies, he staying coy on whether that will be to take on the franchise.
He said: ''Look, it's very flattering to be involved in that conversation. There are some films to be made, so who what will happen in the future.''
The 32-year-old actor scooped the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama series for his role in 'Bodyguard' at Sunday's (06.01.18) ceremony and he is shocked by his win.
He said: ''I definitely just stopped and kind of shriveled for a minute 'cause I -- it doesn't feel real.''
However, he admitted the award has gone some way towards easing his insecurity about his talent.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''As an actor, you're always questioning yourself and you're always trying to work out if you're good enough or deserving and most of the time, you always have the fear that someone's going to tap you on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, I found you out. You're rubbish. You can't do it.'
''So this is was something for myself being like, 'Hey, look, people think you can do it so you have to believe it too.' ''
But the former 'Game of Thrones' star wasn't expecting to win and has no idea what to do with his trophy.
He admitted: ''I haven't even thought that far ahead yet!''
While Richard is staying coy on whether Bond will figure in his future, he admitted there have been ''lots of conversations happening'' about another season of 'Bodyguard'.
He said: ''We're talking about it. We're going to see what happens over the coming year. I think the character needs a break.
''I think he had a tough couple of months during the show. We'll see what happens.''
