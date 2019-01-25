Richard Madden admits his ''Seventies'' hair in the Elton John biopic was ''not fun to live with''.

The 32-year-old actor plays the role of John Reid, the superstar's manager and love interest, in musical drama 'Rocketman', which follows Elton, played by Taron Egerton, from his years at the Royal Academy of Music as he chases stardom.

The 'Game Of Thrones' star confessed that he wasn't a fan of his dyed black hair, which was ''very long'', and his eyebrows, which looked like they had been ''Sharpied in''.

He told A List: ''My hair in that movie is very long and very Seventies. It was dyed very black along with my eyebrows, which was not fun to live with. I looked like my eyebrows had been Sharpied in.''

The 'Cinderella' actor shares a sex scene with Taron, 29, in the new movie.

And he explained that the intimate scene was an ''essential'' part of telling Elton's story.

He said: ''You just have to get on with the job. The film is about every aspect of Elton John's life, and part of that is his sexuality. It's all done in a way that is essential to the storytelling.''

Richard also hailed the work of director Dexter Fletcher, telling fans of the chart-topping pop star that the biopic will be ''great''.

He said: ''It's expected in May and it's amazing. It's a real look into the man and outstanding storytelling. Dexter Fletcher is directing and it's going to be a great piece of film.''