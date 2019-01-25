Richard Madden confessed that he wasn't a fan of his dyed black hair and eyebrows in the upcoming Elton John biopic, in which he plays the superstar's manager.
Richard Madden admits his ''Seventies'' hair in the Elton John biopic was ''not fun to live with''.
The 32-year-old actor plays the role of John Reid, the superstar's manager and love interest, in musical drama 'Rocketman', which follows Elton, played by Taron Egerton, from his years at the Royal Academy of Music as he chases stardom.
The 'Game Of Thrones' star confessed that he wasn't a fan of his dyed black hair, which was ''very long'', and his eyebrows, which looked like they had been ''Sharpied in''.
He told A List: ''My hair in that movie is very long and very Seventies. It was dyed very black along with my eyebrows, which was not fun to live with. I looked like my eyebrows had been Sharpied in.''
The 'Cinderella' actor shares a sex scene with Taron, 29, in the new movie.
And he explained that the intimate scene was an ''essential'' part of telling Elton's story.
He said: ''You just have to get on with the job. The film is about every aspect of Elton John's life, and part of that is his sexuality. It's all done in a way that is essential to the storytelling.''
Richard also hailed the work of director Dexter Fletcher, telling fans of the chart-topping pop star that the biopic will be ''great''.
He said: ''It's expected in May and it's amazing. It's a real look into the man and outstanding storytelling. Dexter Fletcher is directing and it's going to be a great piece of film.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
When a French filmmaker travels to Belgium to film a German story in English, it's...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
When news gets round about a gold discovery in the Klondike region of the Yukon,...