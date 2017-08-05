Richard Madden is dating Ellie Bamber.

The 'Cinderella' actor - who dated Jenna Coleman for four years until they split up in 2015 - was spotted passionately kissing 20-year-old actress Ellie in Ibiza last week.

Richard, 31 and the 'Nocturnal Animals' actress flew to the party island on a private jet for DJ and producer Jonas Blue's 28th birthday celebrations, alongside stars including Vanessa White and Luke Pasqualino.

According to the Daily Mirror, they were seen making out in front of other partygoers and Richard couldn't keep his hands off the pretty redhead.

Meanwhile, Richard could have been doing some research for his latest project during the trip as it was recently revealed that he is set to play a DJ in new Netflix comedy 'Ibiza'.

The feature will see Gillian Jacobs portray a woman who goes on a business trip to Spain to close a deal but ends up clubbing on the famous white isle, where she falls for a world-renowned DJ.

Sources confirmed to Variety the 'Game of Thrones' actor has signed up for the project, and he is expected to play the disc jockey.

Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson are in line to star as Jacobs' character's two best pals.

Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick are producing, with Alex Richanbach set to direct.

Lauryn Kahn has penned the script for the production, which Sony first purchased in 2014 when it was called 'I'm in Love With the DJ'.

But the project has since departed Sony and found its way to Netflix, with filming due to begin later this month.